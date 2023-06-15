News & Insights

Aldeyra Therapeutics eye treatment meets late-stage study main goal

June 15, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters

June 15 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX.O said on Thursday its treatment for an inflammatory eye disease met the main goal of reducing itching in a late-stage study, sending its shares up 16% in premarket trading.

The liquid eye drop formulation, reproxalap, is being developed to treat allergic conjunctivitis that leads to swelling in a tissue lining the eyelids and white layer of the eye.

The treatment also helped reduce redness and tearing caused due to the disease when compared with placebo, the company said.

