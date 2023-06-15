Aldeyra Therapeutics eye treatment meets late-stage study main goal

Adds shares in paragraph 1, details from the release in paragraphs 2, 3

June 15 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX.O said on Thursday its treatment for an inflammatory eye disease met the main goal of reducing itching in a late-stage study, sending its shares up 16% in premarket trading.

The liquid eye drop formulation, reproxalap, is being developed to treat allergic conjunctivitis that leads to swelling in a tissue lining the eyelids and white layer of the eye.

The treatment also helped reduce redness and tearing caused due to the disease when compared with placebo, the company said.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

