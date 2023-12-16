Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Price Target Increased by 13.56% to 11.39

The average one-year price target for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been revised to 11.39 / share. This is an increase of 13.56% from the prior estimate of 10.03 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 277.15% from the latest reported closing price of 3.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aldeyra Therapeutics. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 16.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALDX is 0.12%, a decrease of 28.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 40,230K shares. The put/call ratio of ALDX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 11,350K shares representing 19.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Knoll Capital Management holds 3,032K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,016K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 31.46% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,157K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 6.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,697K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 1,129K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing an increase of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALDX by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company's lead investigational compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease and result in cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company's clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.