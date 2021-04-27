Aldeyra Reports Positive Top-line Results From Phase 3 INVIGORATE Trial - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) reported positive top-line results from the phase 3 INVIGORATE clinical trial of 0.25% reproxalap ophthalmic solution, an investigational new drug, in patients with allergic conjunctivitis. The company said the clinical trial successfully achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints.

Aldeyra plans to meet with the FDA in the second half of 2021 to discuss the INVIGORATE results and the potential submission of a New Drug Application.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics were up 25% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

