Aldeyra Reports Positive Top-line Results From Phase 2 Study Of ADX-629 In Chronic Cough

June 27, 2023 — 07:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Tuesday announced positive top-line results from the Phase 2 study of its drug candidate ADX-629 in patients with chronic cough.

The trial enrolled 51 patients with refractory or unexplained chronic cough, a cough that persists for more than eight weeks and is unresponsive to treatment. These patients were randomly treated with ADX-629 or placebo.

A statistically significant reduction in cough frequency was observed in patients who received ADX-629 compared to placebo, the company said. Further, ADX-629 was well tolerated and there were no reports of serious adverse events.

"We look forward to discussing the results with regulatory authorities as we consider the expansion of clinical testing to include patients with co-morbid conditions of frequent coughing and active inflammation," said Todd C. Brady, President and CEO of Aldeyra.

