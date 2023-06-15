News & Insights

Aldeyra Reports Positive Results From INVIGORATE-2 Trial Of Reproxalap In Allergic Conjunctivitis

June 15, 2023 — 07:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Thursday said late-stage study of its investigational drug reproxalapin in patients with allergic conjunctivitis achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint.

The Phase 3 INVIGORATE-2 study achieved statistical significance for primary end point of reduction in ocular itching in 131 allergic conjunctivitis patients. Statistical significance was also achieved for key secondary endpoint of ocular redness.

The company said the results are consistent with previous Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies in allergic conjunctivitis.

A New Drug Application of reproxalap for the treatment of dry eye disease is under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a decision date of November 23.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
