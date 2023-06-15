Aldeyra Reports Positive Results From INVIGORATE-2 Trial Of Reproxalap In Allergic Conjunctivitis

(RTTNews) - Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Thursday said late-stage study of its investigational drug reproxalapin in patients with allergic conjunctivitis achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint.

The Phase 3 INVIGORATE-2 study achieved statistical significance for primary end point of reduction in ocular itching in 131 allergic conjunctivitis patients. Statistical significance was also achieved for key secondary endpoint of ocular redness.

The company said the results are consistent with previous Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies in allergic conjunctivitis.

A New Drug Application of reproxalap for the treatment of dry eye disease is under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a decision date of November 23.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.