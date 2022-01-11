Aldeyra Reports Lower Itching, Discomfort For Reproxalap Vs Xiidra In Dry Eye Patients

(RTTNews) - Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) announced positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial comparing ocular discomfort and itching symptom scores of reproxalap ophthalmic solution 0.25%, an investigational new drug, versus Xiidra or lifitegrast ophthalmic solution 5 percent in patients with dry eye disease.

The double-masked, crossover, single-center, Phase 2 clinical trial in 56 dry eye disease patients evaluated ocular discomfort and itching and were statistically lower with reproxalap than with Xiidra.

Earlier a trial has demonstrated tolerability advantages of reproxalap over Xiidrain patients with dry eye disease.

The company said the combination of rapid activity and improved tolerability evidenced by reproxalap will help address compliance issues with currently available therapy.

Peter Couroux, Global Senior Medical Director for Cliantha Research and the principal investigator of the clinical trial noted that if approved, reproxalap has the potential to become a first-line therapy for the treatment of dry eye disease.

