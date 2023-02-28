Aldeyra Announces Positive Results From 12-Month Trial Of Reproxalap In Dry Eye Disease

(RTTNews) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) announced positive results from a 12-month, safety clinical trial of reproxalap, an investigational new drug, in dry eye disease patients.

In Tuesday pre-market trade, ALDX was trading at $7.44 up $0.32 or 4.49%.

The primary endpoints of treatment-related serious adverse events in ocular safety were not observed in any patient. Ocular safety events were similar across reproxalap and vehicle treatment groups, the company said in a statement.

In a post-hoc analysis, reproxalap was statistically superior to vehicle in improvement from baseline in distance visual acuity, potentially representing the first demonstration of improvement in distance visual acuity with a topically administered therapy.

The 12-month safety clinical trial population was comprised of 447 dry eye disease patients; 299 patients were treated with reproxalap and 148 patients were treated with vehicle. No serious adverse events related to treatment were observed in any patient.

Visual acuity improved over 12 months in both treatment groups, and improvement in patients treated with reproxalap was statistically superior to that in patients treated with vehicle. In the reproxalap treatment group, logMAR improved by about 37%, from 0.13 to 0.08.

Reproxalap has now been tested in more than 2,300 patients with no safety concerns identified. The detailed results of the clinical trial are expected to be presented at a major medical meeting.

