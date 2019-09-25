Aldermore appoints Claire Cordell as CFO

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Aldermore Bank, a unit of Aldermore Group Plc, said on Wednesday it appointed its director of finance, Claire Cordell, as chief financial officer.

Cordell will be replacing James Mack, who would be leaving the company to join Barclays Bank (UK) Plc from Feb. 3.

Cordell, who joined Aldermore in March 2014, previously held senior finance roles at RSA Insurance Group Plc RSA.L and Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S.

