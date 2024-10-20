Alderan Resources’ Stock Sees Strategic Stakeholder Shift

Alderan Resources Ltd. (AU:AL8) has released an update.

Alderan Resources Ltd. has announced that Jonathan Saul Rosham has become a substantial holder with a 6.45% voting power, following various acquisitions including a significant purchase of 58,000,000 shares for $116,000. This move highlights a strategic position by Rosham and associated entities, which may impact the company’s stock dynamics.

