Alderan Resources Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Alderan Resources Ltd. (ASX: AL8) has requested a trading halt on its securities, pending a significant market announcement related to a capital raising. This move is designed to ensure orderly trading and will remain in effect until either the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 3, 2024. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further updates from the company.

