Alderan Resources Gains New Substantial Holder

October 20, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Alderan Resources Ltd. (AU:AL8) has released an update.

Alderan Resources Ltd. has announced that Deck Chair Holdings Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder with a 7.23% voting power, amounting to over 138 million shares. This strategic move involves significant acquisitions, including 62.5 million shares and 58 million shares purchased recently, reflecting a substantial investment in Alderan Resources’ future prospects.

