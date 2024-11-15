Alderan Resources Announces Security Consolidation

Alderan Resources Ltd. (AU:AL8) has released an update.

Alderan Resources Ltd. has announced a security consolidation of its listed options and ordinary shares, effective from late November. This strategic move is anticipated to enhance share liquidity and streamline the company’s capital structure, potentially attracting increased investor interest. Shareholders will see these changes reflected in trading on a deferred settlement basis starting November 21, 2024.

