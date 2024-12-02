Alderan Resources Announces Major Securities Issue

Alderan Resources Ltd. (AU:AL8) has released an update.

Alderan Resources Ltd. plans to issue 120 million securities, comprising 40 million options expiring in October 2026 and 80 million fully paid ordinary shares, with the proposed issue date set for December 6, 2024. This strategic move could attract interest from investors looking for new opportunities in the stock market.

