Alderan Resources Announces Capital Consolidation

December 04, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Alderan Resources Ltd. (AU:AL8) has released an update.

Alderan Resources Ltd. has announced a 10 to 1 consolidation of capital, impacting the indirect securities holdings of Director Scott Caithness. This adjustment means a reduction in the number of shares and options held, aligning with strategic financial restructuring aimed at optimizing the company’s market position.

