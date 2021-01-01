Alden Offers To Buy Tribune Publishing At $14.25/Shr

(RTTNews) - Tribune Publishing Co. (TPCO) announced that it has designated a special committee of its Board in respect to acquisition proposal made by Alden Global Capital on December 14, 2020.

Earlier, Alden disclosed that it intends to make an offer for not already owned shares of Tribune at a price equal to $14.25 per share.

The special committee consists of three independent members and also has engaged Lazard as its financial advisor and Davis Polk & and Wardwell LLP as its legal counsel.

Meanwhile, the company said no assurance can be given that Alden's proposal, or any other transaction, will be consummated.

