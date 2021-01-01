Markets
TPCO

Alden Offers To Buy Tribune Publishing At $14.25/Shr

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tribune Publishing Co. (TPCO) announced that it has designated a special committee of its Board in respect to acquisition proposal made by Alden Global Capital on December 14, 2020.

Earlier, Alden disclosed that it intends to make an offer for not already owned shares of Tribune at a price equal to $14.25 per share.

The special committee consists of three independent members and also has engaged Lazard as its financial advisor and Davis Polk & and Wardwell LLP as its legal counsel.

Meanwhile, the company said no assurance can be given that Alden's proposal, or any other transaction, will be consummated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TPCO

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular