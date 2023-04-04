Markets
ALD, ChargePoint To Create Electric Mobility Service Provider For Corporate Fleet Electrification

April 04, 2023 — 04:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ALD Automotive has signed an international agreement with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT), an electric vehicle charging network, to create a new EV charging business in Europe for international and local corporate clients. The electric Mobility Service Provider will be headquartered in Paris region with go live expected in the final quarter 2023, starting in France and the Netherlands and followed closely by Belgium and Germany, with subsequent roll-out in 8 European countries by 2025.

"With this agreement, we are expanding our relationship with ALD Automotive, and enabling more businesses to electrify their fleets," said Pasquale Romano, CEO of ChargePoint.

