Alcon's UNITY VCS Shows Superior Efficiency in Studies, Stock Up

Alcon ALC unveiled results from time and motion studies demonstrating superior efficiency with the UNITY Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS) for vitreoretinal and cataract surgery compared to the CONSTELLATION Vision System and CENTURION Vision System with ACTIVE SENTRY. However, products mentioned may not be approved in all markets, and use may vary depending on regional regulatory requirements.

The studies were presented during the 25th Euretina Congress, The Retina Society’s 58th Annual Scientific Meeting and the 43rd Congress of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons.

Likely Trend of ALC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of Alcon edged up 0.3% in the trading session on Tuesday. However, over the past year, ALC’s shares have lost 9.1% compared with the industry’s 11% decline.

Alcon continues to heavily invest in surgical innovation to elevate the eye care market and maintain its leading position. Henceforth, we expect the market sentiment toward ALC stock to remain positive following the latest approval in Canada.

The company currently has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion. It beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 4.61%.

About ALC’s UNITY VCS

UNITY VCS is Alcon's most advanced vitreoretinal and cataract surgical innovations combined in one integrated platform. The UNITY VCS console, when used with compatible devices, is indicated for use during anterior segment and posterior segment ophthalmic surgery. With the optional laser, the system supports photocoagulation, iridotomy, and trabeculoplasty. This content is intended solely for Healthcare Professionals (HCPs). Product-related promotion to non-HCPs may be subject to local restrictions and regulations.

ALC’s UNITY VCS’ Comparison With CONSTELLATION Vision System

The first study — a prospective, observational, controlled, multi-site time and motion study —used objective, videography-based measurements to directly compare UNITY VCS against the CONSTELLATION Vision System in vitreoretinal surgery. Investigators assessed the duration of console set-up, intraoperative time and tear-down time of 25-gauge (Ga) vitrectomy surgeries. Study results demonstrated that UNITY VCS provides a 16% efficiency gain in overall workflow. UNITY VCS provides statistically significant efficiencies in console set-up (33%) and tear-down (38%).

ALC UNITY VCS’ Comparison With CENTURION Vision System

The second study was an observational, pre-post, multi-site time-and-motion analysis that evaluated console setup and full procedure turnover for cataract surgeries, comparing UNITY VCS with either the Intelligent Sentry handpiece or the ACTIVE SENTRY handpiece against the CENTURION Vision System with the ACTIVE SENTRY handpiece. The results of the study demonstrated that UNITY VCS reduces cataract surgery turnover time by 6%. In addition, a 35% reduction in total energy delivered into the eye and an 8% reduction in ultrasound time were observed.

Industry Prospects Favor ALC

Per analysts, globally, the number of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy patients will increase 46.9% and 55% by 2040 and 2045, respectively. Additionally, a report published in PLOS stated that between 1990 and 2021, the global prevalence of cataracts increased nearly 138% from 42.3 million to 100.5 million.

Another set of analysts highlighted that these patient populations are also contending with a 12% decline in ophthalmologists worldwide, leaving fewer Eye Care Professionals to keep up with the growing demand. Henceforth, Alcon’s latest clinical studies demonstrate its commitment to filling these gaps by generating workflow efficiencies.

Another Update From ALC

Alcon recently completed its acquisition of LumiThera, Inc., a leader in light-based innovations for ophthalmology. The acquisition brings Alcon the noninvasive Valeda photobiomodulation (PBM) device for the treatment of early and intermediate dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and a sub-set of late dry AMD (non-central involving geographic atrophy).

ALC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Alcon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Envista NVST. Masimo, Phibro and Envista carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Masimo’s shares have jumped 18.9% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 5.2% to $5.24 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.8%.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share have climbed 5 cents to $2.35 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 76.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.4% growth. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.9%.

Estimates for Envista’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 7.6% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 16.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.2% growth. Its earnings yield of 5.4% has also outpaced the industry’s -0.9%. NVST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%.

