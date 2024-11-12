Alcon’s Strong Q3 2024 Results Boost Investor Confidence

Alcon (ALC) has released an update.

Alcon reported impressive third-quarter 2024 financial results, with sales reaching $2.4 billion, marking a 6% increase from the previous year. The company’s diluted earnings per share rose by 29%, and it generated a record free cash flow of $1.3 billion, showcasing strong operational efficiency. Investors might find Alcon’s continued growth and robust cash generation promising for future performance.

For further insights into ALC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.