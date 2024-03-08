Alcon's (ALC) Vivity EDOF IOL Achieves One Million Milestone

Alcon’s ALC AcrySof IQ Vivity and Clareon Vivity extended depth of focus (EDOF) intraocular lenses (IOLs) have recently surpassed more than one million implants worldwide. The company’s revolutionary presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PCIOL) option has expanded the patient candidacy pool by addressing the diverse vision needs of patients who desire less dependency on glasses post-surgery and low visual disturbances.

The recent development will strongly boost the company’s Surgical business, which offers implantable products, consumables and equipment for use in surgical procedures to address cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, refractive errors and glaucoma.

Significance of Vivity

Alcon continues to lead globally in the IOL market, with an Alcon IOL implanted into an eye every four seconds. Vivity, the world’s most implanted EDOF IOL, reflects the company’s dedication to innovating in this space to meet patients’ unmet needs.

The non-diffractive Clareon Vivity Extended Vision Hydrophobic Posterior Chamber IOLs (referred to as Clareon Vivity) and AcrySof IQ Vivity Extended Vision Posterior Chamber Intraocular Lens Model DFT015 (referred to as AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL) are UV-absorbing and blue-light-filtering foldable IOLs.



Vivity utilizes Alcon’s proprietary non-diffractive Wavefront-Shaping X-WAVE technology — an advanced optical principle that simultaneously stretches and shifts light without splitting it, balancing the quality of vision and maximizing the range of vision. The optic delivers excellent distance and intermediate vision, as well as functional near vision.

The unique mechanism of action is not refractive, does not introduce spherical aberrations and has ultimately expanded PCIOL access to even more patients. Vivity is designed to simplify presbyopia correction, prioritizing patient satisfaction while minimizing surgeon and clinic chair time.

More on the News

The impact of Vivity on patients across the globe is further underscored by the recent, large-scale real-world data. The Vivity Registry Study includes patients with common mild comorbidities like glaucoma, dry eye and retinopathy/maculopathy, as well as post-refractive eyes. The Registry data demonstrates high patient satisfaction among several patient cohorts, as the vast majority of patients (92%) report that they are satisfied with their sight. Additionally, more than 91% of patients report no haloes, glares, or starbursts.

Vivity is available in more than 80 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Italy, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the U.K. and the United States. Alcon offers a range of leading IOLs designed to meet the unique vision needs of patients, including Vivity and PanOptix, as well as monofocal and toric options. PanOptix is the most implanted trifocal worldwide, which surpassed one million implants in early 2022.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global IOL market was valued at $4 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% by 2030.

Progress in Surgical Business

Alcon’s surgical franchise revenues registered an 8% improvement in the recently completed fourth quarter of 2023. Implantable sales were mainly driven by the demand for advanced technology intraocular lenses, including Vivity, PanOptix and monofocal torics in international markets. Consumables drove a 9% year-over-year increase with strong demand for cataract and vitrect consumables, particularly in the international markets.

The company will soon launch its next-generation Phacovit device, UNITY VCS, which promises unprecedented surgical performance that will drive upgrades and capture market share. It also represents an important opportunity to secure the next generation of consumables, which are a significant recurring revenue stream for the company.

In addition, Alcon is working to increase surgical efficiency in the clinic with the upcoming launch of the next-generation diagnostics device, UNITY DX. It is expected to complement Alcon’s current offering, the ARGOS Biometer.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have gained 4.4% compared with the industry’s rise of 12.3%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Alcon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Cardinal Health CAH, Stryker SYK and DaVita DVA. While Stryker carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Cardinal Health and DaVita sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cardinal Health’s stock has gained 59.5% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Cardinal Health have risen from $7.12 to $7.28 in fiscal 2024 and from $7.91 to $8.03 in fiscal 2025 in the past 30 days.

CAH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 15.6%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.67%.

Estimates for Stryker’s 2024 earnings per share have increased from $11.84 to $11.86 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have moved 33.3% upward in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 10%.

SYK’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.09%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.81%.

Estimates for DaVita’s 2024 earnings per share have moved from $8.46 to $8.97 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 79% in the past year compared with the industry’s 24% rise.

DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 35.57%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 22.22%.

