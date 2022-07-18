Alcon's (ALC) Product Launches, Market Recovery Aid Growth

Alcon Inc. ALC has been gaining from strength across the Surgical and Vision Care franchises. The company’s focus on research and innovation is also encouraging. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Alcon has outperformed the industry over the past year. The stock has gained 2% against the industry’s 25.6% fall. Alcon exited the first quarter with revenues and earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported year-over-year growth across all Surgical and Vision Care sales categories. The upside was driven by Alcon’s innovative product portfolio, solid execution by its commercial organization and ongoing market recovery. In Surgical, the company continued to gain market share on the strength of the PC-IOL portfolio.

Robust sales of the Hydrus Microstent, following the latest acquisition of Ivantis, are encouraging. In Vision Care, the company continued to see strong demand for our PRECISION1 and TOTAL brand families, including the newly-launched Dailies TOTAL1 for astigmatism and TOTAL30. The margin improvements buoy optimism. The company’s 2022 guidance with strong growth projections over 2021 is another upside.



Despite bearing the brunt of inflationary pressures across both Total Surgical and Vision Care franchises, the company was able to mitigate much of the impact through cost improvement efforts, strategic price increases and contract negotiations with suppliers.

Alcon Price

Alcon price | Alcon Quote

In Presbyopia-correcting Intraocular Lens (PCIOLs), Alcon currently leads the market with over 60% of the global share and over 80% share in the United States. In Surgical, the company maintained a strong market share in PCIOLs, solidifying its market-leading position driven by strong demand for products like PanOptix and Vivity despite new market entrants. Vivity's non-defractive properties, ease of use and consistency of surgical outcomes make it particularly appealing.

In March 2022, the company launched the Clareon portfolio of intraocular lenses (IOLs) in the United States, including the ClareonMonofocal, PanOptix, and Vivity IOLs. The Clareon family delivers excellent vision, exceptional clarity and predictable refractive outcomes in a glistening-free IOL material. The company expects to bring the Clareon portfolio to additional markets throughout 2022 and 2023.

On the flip side, during the first quarter of 2022, Alcon recorded a decline in contact lens care stemming from supply chain challenges. In the reported quarter, the company witnessed increasing prices on certain commodities, including plastics and resins, and rising costs for labor and transportation, raising apprehension. Further, unfavorable foreign exchange impact and other macroeconomic headwinds are persistent challenges.

Challenging international market with subdued demand for ophthalmological products amid the pandemic is a concern. Also, a tough competitive landscape is a threat.

Other Key Picks

A few other stocks in the broader medical space that investors can consider are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO and McKesson Corporation MCK.

AMN Healthcare, flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 1.1%. AMN’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 15.6%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AMN Healthcare has gained 22.7% against the industry’s 33.6% fall in the past year.

Patterson Companies, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.6%. PDCO’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 16.5%.

Patterson Companies has lost 0.9% compared with the industry’s 11.8% fall over the past year.

McKesson, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 9.5%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 19.5%.

McKesson has gained 72.6% against the industry’s 11.8% fall over the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.