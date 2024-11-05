ALCONIX Corporation Reports Strong First Half Performance

ALCONIX Corporation (JP:3036) has released an update.

ALCONIX Corporation reported a notable increase in its financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2025, with net sales rising by 14.2% and profit attributable to owners of the parent soaring by 38.9% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revised dividend forecast, reflecting a strong confidence in its ongoing growth.

