Alcon to buy Aerie Pharmaceuticals in $753 mln deal

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Swiss eye-care device maker Alcon AG ALCC.S said on Tuesday it would acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI.O for $15.25 per share, valuing it at about $753 million.

Alcon said the deal is expected to be accretive to company's core diluted earnings per share in 2024.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((RachnaManojkumar.Dhanrajani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.