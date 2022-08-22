US Markets
ALCC

Alcon to buy Aerie Pharmaceuticals in $753 mln deal

Contributor
Rachna Dhanrajani Reuters
Published

Swiss eye-care device maker Alcon AG said on Tuesday it would acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals for $15.25 per share, valuing it at about $753 million.

Alcon said the deal is expected to be accretive to company's core diluted earnings per share in 2024.

