Alcon Stock Gains Following the Launch of Clareon TruPlus at ASCRS

Alcon ALC recently announced the U.S. launch of Clareon TruPlus, its newly enhanced monofocal and toric intraocular lens (IOL). It was introduced at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (“ASCRS”) annual meeting in Washington, D.C., with a broader rollout to additional markets planned later this year.

TruPlus expands Alcon’s leading Clareon portfolio by offering surgeons an enhanced IOL design IOL that improves depth of focus without compromising high-quality distance vision.

ALC Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Since the announcement, ALC shares have surged 0.05%, closing yesterday’s session at $74.67.

With more than 175 million IOLs implanted globally, Alcon is a leader in cataract surgery. TruPlus joins Alcon’s broad portfolio of Clareon IOLs that includes the top monofocal lens, Vivity — a leading extended depth of focus lens and PanOptix and PanOptix Pro — the most widely used trifocal lenses in the world. We expect the news to further boost ALC stock price in the upcoming days.

Alcon has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion at present. The company’s earnings yield of 4.6% compares favorably to the industry’s negative 1.9% yield.

Significance of ALC’s TruPlus

TruPlus leverages proprietary Opti-Balance Technology at the center of the lens to modestly extend depth of focus. This innovative design enhances light energy distribution, increasing depth of focus while maintaining exceptional distance image quality and a broad refractive landing zone.

Based on bench data, TruPlus demonstrates several differentiating features compared to Clareon Monofocal and the leading competitor intraocular lenses (IOLs). It shows a 3.5-letter improvement in simulated visual acuity at -1.5 diopters (66 cm) relative to Clareon Monofocal. TruPlus provides higher distance image quality than TECNIS Eyhance across a variety of pupil sizes and lighting conditions, while also exceeding the ISO upper requirement for distance image quality. It also exhibits a lower glare and halo profile compared to TECNIS Eyhance.

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Industry Prospects Favor ALC

Based on a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global IOL market size was valued at $5.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $5.49 billion in 2026 to $9.52 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.13% during the period. The increasing prevalence of cataracts has surged the demand for these procedures, coupled with significantly advanced product launches, collectively contributing to market growth.

Another Product Launch by ALC

Alcon recently launched TOTAL30 Multifocal for Astigmatism in the United States, the world’s only multifocal toric contact lens featuring Water Gradient Technology. The lenses combine a unique material with advanced optical design to deliver strong visual performance for astigmatic presbyopes at a competitive price.

ALC Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Alcon stock has plunged 17% compared with the industry’s 1.1% decline.

ALC’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Alcon currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health Services BTSG, Globus Medical GMED and IDEXX Laboratories IDXX. While BTSG and GMED sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, IDXX carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BrightSpring Health Services shares have soared 165.4% over the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2026 EPS have jumped 15% to $1.61 in the past 60 days. BTSG’s earnings topped estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 40.4%.

Globus Medical shares have risen 29.1% over the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2026 EPS have increased 14.7% to $4.46 in the past 60 days. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 18.8%.

Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ 2026 EPS have increased 0.6% in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have surged 60.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 8.4% growth. IDXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.1%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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