Alcon, STAAR Surgical Announce Expiration Of HSR Waiting Period

September 30, 2025 — 09:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Alcon (ALC) and STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, in connection with Alcon's acquisition of STAAR, expired on September 29, 2025. Under the terms of the agreement, Alcon will purchase all outstanding shares of STAAR common stock for $28 per share in cash. The transaction represents a total equity value of approximately $1.5 billion.

Alcon and STAAR continue to anticipate that the transaction will close within six to 12 months of the initial merger agreement announcement, which occurred on August 5, 2025. STAAR will hold a virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders on October 23 to vote to adopt the Alcon merger proposal.

