Alcon raises full-year outlook, reports 9% Q2 net sales rise

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

August 16, 2023 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Swiss eye-care company Alcon ALCC.S on Tuesday raised its full-year net sales and core diluted earnings per share guidance, citing a strong operational performance in the second quarter.

The company now sees net sales growth in constant currency in the range of 9% to 11% in 2023, compared to its previous forecast of between 7% and 9%.

The group also expects 2023 adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.70 and $2.80, slightly up from the previously expected range of between $2.55 and $2.65.

Alcon reported a 9% rise in net sales in three months ended June 30, boosted by strong performance at its Vision Care and Surgical units. Quarterly net sales were at $2.4 billion, slightly above analysts' estimate of $2.367 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

"Q2 sales beat consensus by 1.6%, although this likely understates the underlying beat as FX looks like a larger headwind than expected," J.P. Morgan said after results were released.

Alcon's results follow good second-quarter earnings for its peer, Smith & Nephew SN.L, helped by waning supply chain challenges and easing inflation.

Earlier this month, Smith & Nephew said second-quarter and first-half revenue were ahead of analysts' estimates, and the group raised its full-year outlook for underlying revenue growth to 6%-7% from 5%-6% previously.

