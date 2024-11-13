Alcon Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Up, Stock Gains in Afterhours

Alcon, Inc. ALC delivered core earnings per share (EPS) of 81 cents for the third quarter of 2024, up 22.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure (up 25% at the constant exchange rate or CER). The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5%.

Alcon reports “core” results based on non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures. In the third quarter, the company’s EPS was 53 cents, up 29% (up 32% at CER) year over year.

Revenues in Detail

Alcon’s net sales to third parties in the quarter under review were $2.43 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. However, the top line increased by 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels (up 6% at CER).

Shares of Alcon rose 3.6% in after hour-trading yesterday following the earnings release.

Quarter in Detail

Alcon reports operations through two segments — Surgical (comprising Implantables, Consumables and Equipment/Other) and Vision Care (comprising Contact Lenses and Ocular Health).

Surgical

In the third quarter of 2024, Surgical sales amounted to $1.34 billion, up 6% on a reported and CER basis year over year. Our model projected the segment’s growth to be 6.1% at CER versus the prior year.

Within this, net sales in Implantables increased 5% at CER, led by strong sales of advanced technology intraocular lenses in international markets, including a benefit from volume-based procurement in China, partially offset by slower market conditions in the United States. Our model projected 7.2% year-over-year growth at CER.

Consumables increased 6% at CER, driven by vitreoretinal consumables in international markets, cataract consumables and price increases. Our model’s projection was an increase of 5.5% at CER.

Equipment/Other was up 1% at CER from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Our model had forecast a decline of 1.1% at CER.

Vision Care

The segment reported total sales of $1.1 billion, up 7% year over year on both a reported and CER basis. Our model’s projection was 7.9% growth at CER.

Net sales of Contact Lenses increased 8% year over year at CER, driven by product innovation, including toric multifocal modalities and price increases. This surpassed our model’s projected growth of 10% at CER year over year.

Ocular Health sales increased 4% year over year at CER, primarily driven by the portfolio of eye drops, including continued strength from the Systane family of artificial tears. However, this was partially offset by declines in contact lens care in international markets. Our model forecast was 5.9% at CER.

Margins

The cost of net sales in the third quarter was $1.06 billion, up 4.1% year over year. The core gross profit rose 6.9% to $1.37 billion in the reported quarter. Meanwhile, the core gross margin expanded 64 basis points (bps) to 56.3% in the third quarter of 2024.

SG&A expenses increased 1.4% year over year, while R&D expenses rose 11.9% year over year. The core operating margin expanded 152 bps in the third quarter to 13.8%.

Financial Position

Alcon exited the third quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.57 billion compared with $1.37 billion at the end of the second quarter.

The cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of the third quarter was $1.62 billion compared with $937 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow totaled $1.29 million at the end of the third quarter of 2024 compared with $592 million in the comparable 2023 months.

2024 Outlook

Alcon updated its financial outlook for 2024.

The company now anticipates 2024 net sales in the range of $9.80-$9.90 billion (compared with the earlier range of $9.90-$10.10 billion), indicating growth of 6%-7% (earlier 7%-9%) at CER from 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALC’s revenues is pegged at $9.89 billion.

Core EPS for the full year is expected in the range of $3.00-$3.05 ($3.00-$3.10 earlier). This suggests growth of 15%-17% (earlier 15%-18%) at CER from the 2023 levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alcon’s 2024 earnings is currently pegged at $3.02 per share.

Our Take

Alcon posted mixed third-quarter results, with better-than-expected earnings but lower-than-estimated revenues. On a positive note, the top line improved on a year-over-year basis. The performance was driven by robust demand for the company’s innovative products, balanced geographic footprint and strong execution by the team. Growth in the Vision Care segment underscores the strength of contact lenses. The expansion of both margins in the quarter is encouraging, too.

Alcon is preparing for product launches that are set to drive its next phase of growth in 2025 and beyond.

