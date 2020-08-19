Alcon Q2 loss widens as it boosts COVID-19 provisions

ZURICH, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Alcon ALCC.S on Wednesday posted a wider second-quarter loss as the Swiss eyecare products maker increased provisions for expected COVID-19 related credit losses.

The quarterly loss was $422 million, versus $390 million in the 2019 period, Alcon said. Sales fell to $1.2 billion from $1.9 billion, though the company said revenue had picked up from month to month since the initial collapse due to the new coronavirus.

"We are encouraged by the sequential monthly improvement in sales, which confirmed our recovery expectations. Despite the significant level of uncertainty due to COVID-19, we continue to stay on track with our major initiatives," Chief Executive David Endicott said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.