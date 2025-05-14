Alcon Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Down, 2025 EPS View Lowered

Alcon, Inc. ALC delivered first-quarter 2025 core earnings per share (EPS) of 73 cents, down 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. At the constant exchange rate or CER, the figure was in line year over year. However, the metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%.

Alcon reports “core” results based on non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures. In the first quarter, the company’s EPS was 70 cents, up 40% (50% at CER) year over year.

ALC’s Q1 Revenues in Detail

Net sales to third parties in the quarter under review were $2.45 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The top line increased 0.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level (up 3% at CER).

Following the earnings release yesterday, ALC's stock price fell 2.4% in after-hours trading.

Segmental Breakup of ALC’s Q1 Revenues

Alcon reports operations through two segments — Surgical (comprising Implantables, Consumables and Equipment/Other) and Vision Care (comprising Contact Lenses and Ocular Health).

Surgical

Surgical sales amounted to $1.33 billion, down 1% year over year on a reported basis (up 2% at CER). Our model projected the segment’s growth to be 5.5% at CER versus the prior year.

Within this, net sales in Implantables were consistent with the first-quarter 2024 figure at CER, led by strong sales of advanced technology intraocular lenses in international markets. This was partially offset by slower market conditions and competitive pressures in the United States. Our model projected 3.1% year-over-year growth at CER.

Consumables net sales increased 6% at CER, driven by vitreoretinal and cataract consumables, particularly in international markets, and price increases. Our model projected growth rate of 7.3% at CER.

Equipment/Other net sales were down 6% at CER from the prior-year quarter’s level. Our model forecasted 6% growth at CER.

Vision Care

The segment reported total sales of $1.10 billion, up 1% year over year on a reported basis and 3% at CER. Our model projected 7.5% growth at CER.

Net sales of Contact Lenses increased 4% year over year at CER, driven by product innovation, including the toric and multifocal modalities, and price increases. Our model’s projection was 4.4% growth at CER.

Ocular Health sales increased 2% year over year at CER, primarily driven by the portfolio of eye drops, including continued strength from the Systane family of artificial tears as well as price increases. Our model forecasted 2.9% growth at CER.

ALC’s Q1 Margin Performance

The cost of net sales in the first quarter was $1.07 billion, up 0.8% year over year. The gross profit fell 0.1% to $1.38 billion. Meanwhile, the core gross margin contracted 20 basis points (bps) to 56.3%.

SG&A expenses increased 1.4% year over year, while R&D expenses rose 11.6%. The operating margin contracted 147 bps in the first quarter to 14.1%. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

ALC’s Financial Position

Alcon exited the first quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.41 billion compared with $1.68 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2024.

The cumulative net cash flow from operating activities at the end of the first quarter was $384 million compared with $341 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow totaled $278 million compared with $229 million in the comparable period of 2024.

ALC’s 2025 Outlook

The company now anticipates 2025 net sales to be in the range of $10.4-$10.5 billion (earlier $10.2-$10.5 billion), indicating year-over-year growth of 6-7% (previously 6%-8%) at CER. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALC’s revenues is pegged at $10.29 billion.

Core EPS for the full year is expected to be in the range of $3.05-$3.15 (earlier $3.15 to $3.25). This suggests growth of 2%-5% (earlier 8-11% at CER) from the 2024 levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $3.21 per share.

Our Take on ALC’s Q1 Results

Alcon ended the first quarter of 2025 with both earnings and revenues missing estimates. The bottom line also fell on a year-over-year basis. Both margins decreased in the quarter, which is discouraging. The dismal EPS guidance for the year also does not bode well.

On a positive note, both Surgical and Vision Care sales increased at CER. Despite a soft U.S. market, initial customer reception for the recent product launches, including Unity VCS, PanOptix Pro, Voyager, Precision7 and Systane Pro PF, has been favorable. These innovations are expected to accelerate Alcon's growth in the second half of 2025.

