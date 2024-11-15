Alcon price target lowered to CHF 79.60 from CHF 84.30 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst David Adlington lowered the firm’s price target on Alcon (ALC) to CHF 79.60 from CHF 84.30 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

