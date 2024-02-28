News & Insights

Alcon posts 2024 outlook, quarterly numbers in line with market view

February 28, 2024 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Alcon ALCC.S said it would raise its 2023 dividend per share after the Swiss eye-care company reported a full-year 2024 outlook and fourth-quarter net sales, both in line with market expectations.

Alcon on Tuesday also forecast its net sales to grow by 6%-8% to $9.9-10.1 billion in constant currency, compared with 2023 levels, and expects core diluted EPS of $3 to $3.10, meeting analysts' predictions.

"Alcon's full-year 2024 guidance is encouraging and shows continued above market growth," said Ryan Zimmerman, an analyst with BTIG.

"Decent full-year 2024 guidance should be good enough," JP Morgan said, adding though there had been some concerns on the growth outlook given the forex and inflation headwinds.

The company, whose biggest market is the United States, published a 10% increase in constant currency in quarterly net sales to $2.33 billion, compared with analysts' average forecast of $2.34 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company, which was spun off from Novartis NOVN.S in 2019, also proposed a dividend of 0.24 Swiss francs per share, compared with 0.21 Swiss francs a year ago.

Alcon shares were seen up 1.65% in Julius Baer premarket indications.

