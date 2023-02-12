Markets
ALC

Alcon, J&J Surgical To Settle Litigation On Femtosecond Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery Devices

February 12, 2023 — 10:11 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alcon Inc. (ALC) said that it has reached an agreement with J&J Surgical Vision Inc. to settle their pending legal proceedings relating to femtosecond laser assisted cataract surgery devices, including Alcon's LenSx device.

Alcon acquired LenSx device as part of its purchase of LenSx Lasers Inc. in 2010.

As part of the resolution of the matter, the companies have exchanged cross-licenses of certain intellectual property and other mutually agreed covenants and releases.

Alcon said it will make a one-time payment to J&J Surgical Vision of $199 million for those rights and to resolve various worldwide intellectual property disputes relating to the matter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALC
JNJ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.