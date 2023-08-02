Alcon Inc. - Registered Shares (ALC) Price Target Increased by 5.18% to 95.65

The average one-year price target for Alcon Inc. - Registered Shares (NYSE:ALC) has been revised to 95.65 / share. This is an increase of 5.18% from the prior estimate of 90.94 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 74.14 to a high of 113.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.64% from the latest reported closing price of 84.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1094 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcon Inc. - Registered Shares. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALC is 0.54%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.22% to 293,536K shares. The put/call ratio of ALC is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Credit Suisse holds 14,053K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,117K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 75.58% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 13,437K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,724K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 10,660K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,247K shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 9,965K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,991K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 8,015K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,283K shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 3.36% over the last quarter.

Alcon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alcon is an American Swiss medical company specializing in eye care products with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, and incorporated in Fribourg, Switzerland.

