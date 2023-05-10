News & Insights

Markets
ALC

Alcon Gains On Analyst Action

May 10, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Alcon Inc. (ALC) shares are climbing more than 7 percent after investment firm Baird upgraded to Outperform from Neutral. Yesterday, the company had reported first-quarter earnings that beat estimates and raised its full-year sales and earnings growth outlook.

Currently, shares are at $79.33, up 7.11 percent from the previous close of $74.07 on a volume of 1,304,764.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.