Alcon Gains On Analyst Action

(RTTNews) - Alcon Inc. (ALC) shares are climbing more than 7 percent after investment firm Baird upgraded to Outperform from Neutral. Yesterday, the company had reported first-quarter earnings that beat estimates and raised its full-year sales and earnings growth outlook.

Currently, shares are at $79.33, up 7.11 percent from the previous close of $74.07 on a volume of 1,304,764.

