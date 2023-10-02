Alcon Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ALC

In trading on Monday, shares of Alcon Inc (Symbol: ALC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.08, changing hands as low as $75.12 per share. Alcon Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALC's low point in its 52 week range is $55.21 per share, with $86.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.48.

