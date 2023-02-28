Alcon Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ALC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Alcon Inc (Symbol: ALC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.72, changing hands as low as $68.16 per share. Alcon Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALC's low point in its 52 week range is $55.21 per share, with $81.975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.64.

