Alcon (ALC) Surgical Arm Expands, International Growth Slows

Alcon Inc ALC is witnessing a recovery in the Surgical and Vision Care businesses. The company’s focus on research and innovation is also encouraging. However, the contact lens market has been growing slowly internationally. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Alcon has outperformed the industry over the past year. The stock has rallied 10.8% against the industry’s 9.8% decline.

The company reported better-than-expected results for fourth-quarter 2021. Year-over-year growth across all sales categories in Surgical and Vision Care was driven primarily by growing demand for new products, solid commercial execution and strong market recovery in the United States.

In Surgical, the company remains the market leader in presbyopia-correcting IOLs on the strength of both PanOptix and Vivity. In the fourth quarter, Total Surgical (consisting of Implantables, Consumables and Equipment/other) reported sales growth of 14% at CER. According to the company, it remained the market leader in presbyopia-correcting IOLs on the strength of both PanOptix and Vivity. Penetration of advanced technology lenses continues to increase. The global cataract surgery market was relatively consistent with the sequentially-last quarter. In the fourth quarter, Alcon added Hydrus Microstent to its portfolio of implantable devices.

In Vision Care, Alcon continues to see strong demand for PRECISION1 and PRECISION1 for Astigmatism, which are the company’s newest contact lenses for the mainstream market. In terms of end market, within Surgical, barring India, which has been slower to recover from the pandemic, global procedures in the fourth quarter were up low to mid-single digits compared with 2019. Within the Vision Care end market, the contact lens market in the fourth quarter broadly returned to the 2019 levels and grew in high single digits, led by the United States.

On the flip side, in the fourth quarter of 2021, in terms of end market, within Surgical, global cataract procedures were down in low single digits from 2019. Growth in international markets was still slower to recover. Within Vision Care, the contact lens market growth rates in international markets are still trailing behind the United States due to the varied pace of market recovery.

Challenging international markets with subdued demand for ophthalmological products amid the pandemic is a concern. Also, a tough competitive landscape is a threat.

