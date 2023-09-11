Alcon (ALC) Surgical Advances With New Data on AcrySof IQ Vivity

Alcon ALC unveiled the final data from its Vivity Registry study, marking a significant milestone in the company's progress within its Surgical franchise. This study tracked real-world patient experiences following cataract surgery with AcrySof IQ Vivity or AcrySof IQ Vivity Toric presbyopia-correcting intraocular lenses.

More on the Vivity Study Outcome

One of the major findings from the Vivity Registry study is the consistent clinical performance of AcrySof IQ Vivity, favorable for both surgeons and patients. Over 900 cataract patients participated in the study, reporting high levels of satisfaction and reduced dependence on glasses.

The study data also highlights the lens' versatility in treating a wide range of patients.

Advanced Treatment Options

The evidence suggested that AcrySof IQ Vivity can successfully address a broad spectrum of patient needs. This versatility opens up new avenues for surgeons, offering additional treatment options for patients with common comorbidities such as glaucoma, dry eye, and retinopathy/maculopathy.

Given the increased need for vision care as people age, the significance of this study result is huge. According to a Global Alcon Survey, vision is the second most important quality of aging, and cataract patients report a significant improvement in their quality of life post-surgery. Many patients are eager to reduce their dependence on glasses and AcrySof IQ Vivity provides a compelling solution.

AcrySof IQ Vivity’s extended range of vision from distance to near without increased visual disturbances addresses patients' demands and expectations for performance, quality of life and spectacle independence.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Huge Market Prospects

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, the global cataract surgery devices market is poised for steady growth, projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2027.

Key drivers of market growth include the rising prevalence of cataracts and the increasing global geriatric population. Cataract-related visual impairment and disability-adjusted life years rates have both shown significant increases, indicating a growing demand for cataract surgery devices for treatment.

Price Performance

In the past year, ALC shares have gained 17.8% against the industry’s 6.8% decline.

