Alcon (ALC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alcon Inc (Symbol: ALC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $69.24, changing hands as high as $69.58 per share. Alcon Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALC's low point in its 52 week range is $55.21 per share, with $88.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.12.

