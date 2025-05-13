Alcon (ALC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Alcon (ALC) reported $2.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 billion, representing a surprise of -2.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alcon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales by region- International : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. Net sales by region- United States : $1.14 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- Total Surgical : $1.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

: $1.33 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.5%. Net Sales- Total Vision care : $1.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

: $1.12 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%. Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables : $712 million compared to the $717.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.

: $712 million compared to the $717.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year. Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other : $199 million versus $223.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.

: $199 million versus $223.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change. Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses : $688 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $693.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

: $688 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $693.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.5%. Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health : $432 million compared to the $441.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.

: $432 million compared to the $441.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year. Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables : $420 million versus $435.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.

: $420 million versus $435.74 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change. Revenues- Other revenues: $22 million versus $17.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46.7% change.

Shares of Alcon have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

