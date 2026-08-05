Alcon (ALC) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Alcon (ALC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, indicating an increase of 1.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.77 billion, representing an increase of 7.3% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Alcon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Total Surgical' will reach $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Total Vision care' will reach $1.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables' to reach $822.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales and other revenues- Other revenues' should arrive at $18.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses' of $726.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health' should come in at $479.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables' stands at $463.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other' to come in at $266.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.2%.

Over the past month, Alcon shares have recorded returns of +6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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