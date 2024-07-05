Alcon (ALC) Inks Buyout Deal to Expand Its Glaucoma Portfolio

Alcon ALC recently announced the closing of its deal to acquire BELKIN Vision. Per the terms of the agreement, Alcon will have access to BELKIN Vision’s Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (“DSLT”) technology.

The latest buyout should help Alcon expand its glaucoma portfolio and significantly accelerate the use of DSLT devices globally.

Financial Details

The deal has been closed with a total upfront consideration of $81 million, including a cash payment of approximately $65 million. It also includes the potential for up to $385 million in payments, contingent upon rigorous sales-based milestones.

Significance of the Acquisition

DSLT comes with significant advantages for both patient and practice. The device effectively lowers intraocular pressure (IOP) for open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension patients, with a proven safety profile. With this acquisition, Alcon is well-situated to transform the use of SLT in the glaucoma treatment paradigm.

The DSLT technology is approved in the European Union (E.U.) and the United Kingdom. The device received 510(k) Clearance from the FDA. With this acquisition, Alcon plans to continue to supply DSLT devices in the E.U. and U.K. regions. It also aims to make the device available to physicians in the United States by the end of 2024.

Alcon is also integrating DSLT into its Alcon Vision Suite ecosystem. This should help improve its customer experience.



Market Prospects

Per a Precedence Research report, the global glaucoma treatment market was valued at $6.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $8.4 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.3%. Primary factors responsible for the market surge include the rising prevalence of glaucoma among the rapidly aging population, particularly in regions like North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Additionally, technological advancements in glaucoma management also drive market growth.

Looking at the market potential, Alcon's latest acquisition of Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (“DSLT”) technology is well-timed.

Other Notable Developments

In June 2024, Alcon received the FDA’s 510(k) clearance for its Unity Vitreoretinal Cataract System (VCS) and Unity Cataract System (CS). Both the systems will be introduced from Alcon’s Unity portfolio. With these proprietary technologies, the eye care major expects to hold its market-leading position in the global cataract and retina procedural packs (consumables used in each surgery) market.

Earlier this year, Alcon announced that AcrySof IQ Vivity and Clareon Vivity’s extended depth of focus (EDOF) intraocular lenses (IOLs) have surpassed more than 1 million implants worldwide.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of ALC have risen 9.3% compared with the industry’s 2.0% growth.

