Alcon (ALC) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Alcon said on March 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.21 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $68.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.31%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.23% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alcon is $86.28. The forecasts range from a low of $66.46 to a high of $101.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.23% from its latest reported closing price of $68.35.

The projected annual revenue for Alcon is $9,385MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1096 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcon. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALC is 0.49%, a decrease of 5.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 281,751K shares. The put/call ratio of ALC is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 13,724K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,390K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 13,117K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,980K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 76.18% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 11,716K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Clearbridge Investments holds 10,247K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,482K shares, representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 9,991K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,128K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALC by 2.17% over the last quarter.

Alcon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alcon is an American Swiss medical company specializing in eye care products with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, and incorporated in Fribourg, Switzerland.

