US Markets
ALCC

Alcon agrees $475 million deal to buy eye surgergy company Ivantis

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published

Alcon has agreed to buy Ivantis, a provider of a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery service, for an initial $475 million, the Swiss eye care company said on Monday.

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Alcon ALCC.S has agreed to buy Ivantis, a provider of a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery service, for an initial $475 million, the Swiss eye care company said on Monday.

Privately held Ivantis Hydrus Microstent makes a minimally-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device designed to lower intraocular pressure for open-angle glaucoma patients in connection with cataract surgery.

Glaucoma is the second-largest cause of blindness after cataracts, impacting more than 75 million people globally, Alcon said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALCC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular