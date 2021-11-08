Alcon agrees $475 million deal to buy eye surgergy company Ivantis

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Alcon ALCC.S has agreed to buy Ivantis, a provider of a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery service, for an initial $475 million, the Swiss eye care company said on Monday.

Privately held Ivantis Hydrus Microstent makes a minimally-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device designed to lower intraocular pressure for open-angle glaucoma patients in connection with cataract surgery.

Glaucoma is the second-largest cause of blindness after cataracts, impacting more than 75 million people globally, Alcon said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kim Coghill)

