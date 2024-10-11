Alcoa's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alcoa.

Looking at options history for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $267,629 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $216,742.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $55.0 for Alcoa over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alcoa's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alcoa's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alcoa Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.6 $15.5 $15.6 $55.00 $96.7K 17 1 AA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.36 $2.32 $2.36 $40.00 $72.6K 628 702 AA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $2.6 $2.59 $2.59 $40.00 $64.2K 689 297 AA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.5 $6.35 $6.35 $40.00 $63.5K 1.2K 151 AA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $2.4 $2.3 $2.4 $40.00 $61.6K 628 262

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose operations include bauxite mining, alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. It is a bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and its profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain. The company segments include Bauxite; Alumina and Aluminum. It generates maximum revenue from the Aluminum segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Current Position of Alcoa Currently trading with a volume of 2,739,623, the AA's price is up by 4.38%, now at $40.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days. What The Experts Say On Alcoa

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $39.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $40. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $41. * An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $36.

