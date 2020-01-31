Alcoa's Australian aluminium smelter hit by power cut amid heatwave
MELBOURNE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp's Australian aluminium smelter was hit by a power cut on Friday after a transmission line tripped amid soaring temperatures in the country's southeast, the Australian Energy Market Operator said. AEMO, which manages electricity supply, said the transmission line outage "has resulted in a separation between Victoria and South Australia at the Heywood Interconnector, as well as interrupting supply at the Portland aluminium smelter." "At approximately 2:20 p.m. EST on 31 January, Portland Aluminium smelter lost power to both potlines due to a fault external to the plant. The cause of the fault is currently unknown," an Alcoa spokeswoman said in emailed comments. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1419;)) Keywords: AUSTRALIA ELECTRICITY/ALCOA CORP (URGENT)
