Alcoa's Australia unit to cut output at Portland aluminium smelter

March 15 (Reuters) - The Australian unit of U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa Corp AA.N said on Wednesday the output at its Portland smelter in Victoria would be reduced to about 75% of its total capacity of 358,000 metric tonnes per year, citing instability and production challenges.

Australia's Alumina Ltd AWC.AX owns a 40% stake in Alcoa Australia, which holds a 55% stake in the Portland Aluminium joint venture.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

