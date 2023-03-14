Commodities
AA

Alcoa's Australia unit to cut output at Portland aluminium smelter

March 14, 2023 — 11:18 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

March 15 (Reuters) - The Australian unit of U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa Corp AA.N said on Wednesday the output at its Portland smelter in Victoria would be reduced to about 75% of its total capacity of 358,000 metric tonnes per year, citing instability and production challenges.

Australia's Alumina Ltd AWC.AX owns a 40% stake in Alcoa Australia, which holds a 55% stake in the Portland Aluminium joint venture.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.