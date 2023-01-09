Alcoa's Australia unit flags production cuts at alumina refinery

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp AA.N said on Monday a production unit has been taken offline at its partially owned Kwinana alumina refinery in Western Australia as a result of gas supply shortages.

The refinery, owned by Alcoa and Australia-listed Alumina Ltd AWC.AX in a joint venture, will see a 30% reduction in production, the firm said.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.