Alcoa's Australia unit flags production cuts at alumina refinery

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

January 09, 2023 — 12:21 am EST

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Alcoa Corp AA.N said on Monday a production unit has been taken offline at its partially owned Kwinana alumina refinery in Western Australia as a result of gas supply shortages.

The refinery, owned by Alcoa and Australia-listed Alumina Ltd AWC.AX in a joint venture, will see a 30% reduction in production, the firm said.

