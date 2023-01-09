Commodities
Alcoa's Australia unit flags 30% production cut at alumina refinery

Credit: REUTERS/Wade Payne

January 09, 2023 — 12:48 am EST

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Aluminium producer Alcoa Corp AA.N said on Monday it expects production at its partially owned Kwinana alumina refinery in Western Australia to be cut by about 30% due to a shortage of gas supplies.

An unit of the refinery, majority owned by Alcoa in a joint venture with Alumina Ltd AWC.AX, has been taken offline and process flows will be reduced, the aluminium producer said in statement.

The Kwinana refinery has resorted to using diesel instead of gas for some of its operations, as a result of the shortage.

Alcoa did not set out a timeline for when it will resume full production.

