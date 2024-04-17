Alcoa (XTRA:185) Price Target Increased by 5.68% to 28.77

The average one-year price target for Alcoa (XTRA:185) has been revised to 28.77 / share. This is an increase of 5.68% from the prior estimate of 27.23 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.03 to a high of 43.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.10% from the latest reported closing price of 34.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 185 is 0.19%, an increase of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 169,125K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,603K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,578K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 5.02% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,418K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,577K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 5.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,544K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 3,625K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares, representing an increase of 73.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 283.32% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 3,430K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.