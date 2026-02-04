Alcoa (XTRA:185) Price Target Increased by 23.98% to 52.91

The average one-year price target for Alcoa (XTRA:185) has been revised to 52,91 € / share. This is an increase of 23.98% from the prior estimate of 42,67 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31,99 € to a high of 68,27 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.16% from the latest reported closing price of 50,31 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 876 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 185 is 0.18%, an increase of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 213,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eagle Capital Management holds 16,394K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,447K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 7.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,433K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,424K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 8.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,341K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,169K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 11.86% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,335K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,460K shares , representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,306K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,638K shares , representing an increase of 26.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 50.70% over the last quarter.

